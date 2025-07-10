Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FTSE 100 Wave Analysis 10 July 2025


2025-07-10 11:04:43
FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

– FTSE 100 broke key resistance level 8900.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 9100.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke above the key resistance level 8900.00 (which has been reversing the price from March, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 8900.00 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from the end of June.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9100.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

