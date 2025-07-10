403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dong Yuhui's Fujian Journey: The Sea's Lesson - 30% Destiny, 70% Determination
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Recently, Fujian launched the "Marine Culture in Fujian" campaign, inviting experts to share their perspectives on the province's thriving marine culture. In this video, Dong Yuhui, a top Chinese livestreamer with nearly 30 million followers across China's major social media platforms, explores the unique charm of Fujian's oceanic heritage.
"30% of your life is destined by fate, while 70% depends on hard work." Dong Yuhui pointed out that the wisdom to act at the right time and the decisiveness to ride the waves are the most laudable characteristics of Fujian people. They have utilized boats and paddles to build up courage, cast their passion into sails, and forge ahead.
Caption: Ocean scenery in Qida Village, Lianjiang County, Fuzhou City
"30% of your life is destined by fate, while 70% depends on hard work." Dong Yuhui pointed out that the wisdom to act at the right time and the decisiveness to ride the waves are the most laudable characteristics of Fujian people. They have utilized boats and paddles to build up courage, cast their passion into sails, and forge ahead.
Caption: Ocean scenery in Qida Village, Lianjiang County, Fuzhou City
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment