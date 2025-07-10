403
Focus On Empowerment: Octa Broker Helps Malaysians Jumpstart Their Careers
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Last year, Octa broker teamed up with its long-time charity partner, Ideas International , to carry out STATUS 200, a coding bootcamp for anyone willing to pick up a new valuable skill set from scratch. The overwhelmingly positive feedback and inspiring success stories of STATUS 200 graduates motivated organisers to continue with this initiative. This summer, the Bootcamp 2.0 will hopefully build on last year's success, offering goal-driven individuals a unique opportunity to jumpstart their career in coding.
Coding and trading: a lift to a better future
As a globally regulated and trusted broker, Octa envisages trading as a universal opportunity. If used correctly, it can become a metaphorical lift to help traders improve their financial outcomes and social standing. The same goes to coding-a profession where dedication and hard work often outweigh educational background, allowing for unique opportunities for growth.
In Malaysia, a study found that a notable 48.4% adopt a fatalistic view regarding wealth and success. To turn this trend, Octa broker strives to provide new drivers of success for wide audiences via e-brokerage services-and now via coding as well.
Social lift: Octa broker's free bootcamp
In 2024, Octa broker and Ideas International's STATUS 200 bootcamp showed that with targeted support, hard work can bring tangible results in several months. Shortly after graduation, several bootcamp participants made their first serious steps in the coding industry:
As skill-based pursuits popular in the modern globalised and digitalised world, both trading and coding present a valuable opportunity to step up in life regardless of social and educational background. To empower traders, Octa provides them with a seamless trading environment-a comprehensive array of tools that complement each other, enabling continuous improvement and better results.
Octa's Bootcamp 2.0
Octa and Ideas International's free coding bootcamp 2025 will bring together young Malaysian men and women who are passionate about coding but have never had the chance to launch their careers in the field.
Octa's long-standing charity partner, Ideas International, is a holistic school that empowers students to become contributing citizens who can succeed in an ever-changing world. Among other projects, the school carries out joint initiatives with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to safeguard the rights and well-being of refugees.
In their joint educational charity projects, Octa and Ideas International aim to unlock human potential in the next generation through technology, human, and life skills.
