Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Senegalese President Faye

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this morning with Senegalese President Bassirou Faye to discuss increasing the prosperity of both countries by fostering U.S. trade and investment in Senegal. The Deputy Secretary and President Faye also discussed their shared commitment to countering terrorism and addressing the security situation in the Sahel.

