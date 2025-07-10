Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kosovo's President Osmani

2025-07-10 11:00:23

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu.  They discussed potential areas of future economic cooperation and expressed confidence that economic prosperity and cooperation will help move the Western Balkans away from the divisions of the past and promote lasting peace and stability in the region. 

