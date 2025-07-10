Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kosovo's President Osmani
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu. They discussed potential areas of future economic cooperation and expressed confidence that economic prosperity and cooperation will help move the Western Balkans away from the divisions of the past and promote lasting peace and stability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment