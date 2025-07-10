SJM Stockholders Who Suffered Financial Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP About Its Investigation Into The Officers And Directors Of J.M. Smucker Company
SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: JSM ) to determine whether certain M officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. J.M. Smuckers manufactures and markets food products nationwide.
What Now: If you own shares of The J.M. Smuckers Company and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
(800) 350-6003
[email protected] [email protected]
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP : A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.
To be notified if a class action against The J.M. Smucker Company settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE Robbins LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment