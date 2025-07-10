Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AMBIPAR EMERGENCY RESPONSE FILED ITS FORM 20-F ON JUNE 23


2025-07-10 08:15:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI ; AMBIWS) (the "Company") announces that on June 23,2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2024 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's website at .

Hard copies of the audited financial statements are also available to shareholders and warrant-holders free of charge upon request by email to [email protected] .

About A mbipar Emergency Response: leading environmental, emergency response and industrial field service provider in Brazil with global presence in 41 countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Antarctica, Asia and Oceania. Through its international platform, it provides a full suite of environmental services for +11,000 customers worldwide, for accident prevention and compliance, industrial field services, training and emergency response on all transportation modes, as well as environmental remediation.

Ambipar Response Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambipar Emergency Response

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109787192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search