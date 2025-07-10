AMBIPAR EMERGENCY RESPONSE FILED ITS FORM 20-F ON JUNE 23

SÃO PAULO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI ; AMBIWS) (the "Company") announces that on June 23,2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2024 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's website at .

Hard copies of the audited financial statements are also available to shareholders and warrant-holders free of charge upon request by email to [email protected] .

About A mbipar Emergency Response: leading environmental, emergency response and industrial field service provider in Brazil with global presence in 41 countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Antarctica, Asia and Oceania. Through its international platform, it provides a full suite of environmental services for +11,000 customers worldwide, for accident prevention and compliance, industrial field services, training and emergency response on all transportation modes, as well as environmental remediation.

Ambipar Response Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambipar Emergency Response

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED