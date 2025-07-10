AMBIPAR EMERGENCY RESPONSE FILED ITS FORM 20-F ON JUNE 23
SÃO PAULO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI ; AMBIWS) (the "Company") announces that on June 23,2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The 2024 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at or the Company's website at .
Hard copies of the audited financial statements are also available to shareholders and warrant-holders free of charge upon request by email to [email protected] .
About A mbipar Emergency Response: leading environmental, emergency response and industrial field service provider in Brazil with global presence in 41 countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Antarctica, Asia and Oceania. Through its international platform, it provides a full suite of environmental services for +11,000 customers worldwide, for accident prevention and compliance, industrial field services, training and emergency response on all transportation modes, as well as environmental remediation.
Ambipar Response Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Ambipar Emergency ResponseWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment