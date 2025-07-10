Terry Register, CEO Of Capsur Tax And Estate Planning, Highlights Mastering Tax Strategies For Retirement In TV Interview

Terry Register, President and CEO of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, specializes in helping business owners, high-income professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and closely held corporations navigate the complexities of tax planning, retirement strategy, estate structuring, and legacy preservation. Through personalized service and strategic insight, Register delivers solutions designed to build long-term financial confidence and multigenerational impact.

Register was recently featured in an interview on Fox's The Morning Blend, where he discussed“Mastering Tax Strategies for Retirement.” During the interview, he emphasized his commitment to tailoring plans to each client's unique financial goals, noting,“A well-constructed tax strategy isn't just about saving money today-it's about creating a roadmap that gives families confidence for decades to come.” View the full interview here:

Living retirement to the fullest requires far more than merely reaching a certain age; it demands proactive planning that begins long before the official retirement date. Key pillars include optimizing income streams, controlling expenses, and positioning portfolios to weather market volatility while minimizing tax liabilities. By addressing these elements early, individuals create a pathway to enjoy retirement with greater peace of mind.

A significant component of proactive planning is managing taxable income in retirement. Register points out that understanding the tax impact of each withdrawal and investment decision can dramatically extend portfolio longevity. By coordinating withdrawal sequencing with tax-efficient vehicles-such as Roth conversions and life insurance-based strategies-retirees can retain more of what they have earned and reduce the drag of taxes on their generational wealth. Ultimately, thoughtful planning allows families to focus on what matters most: enjoying life and leaving a lasting legacy.

Capsur Tax and Estate Planning tailors its strategies to each client, ensuring a customized experience designed to achieve long-term financial goals. Through a collaborative process, Register guides clients through crucial decisions that affect future generations, making comprehensive planning an empowering and confidence-building experience.

About: Terry Register began his distinguished career at Fidelity Union, earning“Rookie of the Year” honors and Million Dollar Round Table status in his first year. He later joined American Defender Life, consistently ranking among the top ten producers nationwide and earning annual recognition in the President's Cabinet.

He founded Capsur to offer programs and planning strategies that empower individuals and businesses to reach their financial, retirement, and legacy goals. His leadership extends beyond the business arena: Register has served as a trustee on the Endowment Committee at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a corporate board member for G.R.A.C.E. Christian School in Raleigh, and an active supporter of charitable missions, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Zachary Taylor Orphanage in Kenya, and Uttermost Ministries

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Register resides in Raleigh, NC, with his wife and is a longtime member of Bayleaf Baptist Church, where he has served on the Personnel

Investment-advisory services are offered through Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, a registered investment adviser. Capsur Tax and Estate Planning and any referenced entities are unaffiliated.

