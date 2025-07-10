MENAFN - GetNews)



TriStar Built Is Now the Official Name for the Former TriStar Repair & Construction and TriStar Quality Roofing

DENTON, TX - July 10, 2025 - Since 2006, TriStar has served North Texas under the names TriStar Repair & Construction and TriStar Quality Roofing. Today, the company proudly moves forward with a unified identity: TriStar Built . This new name marks a pivotal moment in the company's evolution and signals its commitment to continued growth, trusted partnerships, and lasting quality in the construction industry.

A Name That Builds on Experience

Over the years, TriStar has grown beyond its original roots to take on more complex and ambitious projects. The new name, TriStar Built, was chosen to better reflect the company's evolution and to communicate its continued dedication to craftsmanship, professionalism, and strong client partnerships.

“This rebrand is about more than just changing a name. It's about aligning our identity with the company we have become,” said Troy Ballenger, Owner of TriStar Built.“We've grown into a company that handles complex projects with care and precision. TriStar Built reflects our future while staying true to the values that shaped our past.”

With its updated name and continued focus on quality, TriStar Built is looking ahead to new opportunities, stronger partnerships, and a unified brand presence across the region.

Why the Change?

The original name, TriStar Repair & Construction, was rooted in the company's early focus on basic repairs and small-scale construction. As the company's expertise expanded and client expectations evolved, it became clear that a unified brand identity was necessary to represent the full scope and future of the business.

To support this strategic shift, TriStar Quality Roofing acquired TriStar Repair & Construction as a Qualified S Corporation subsidiary. Following the acquisition, TriStar Quality Roofing officially changed its name to TriStar Built . TriStar Built is now the parent company, and all business operations, marketing, and client-facing communications will move forward under that name.

As part of this transition, the names TriStar Repair & Construction and TriStar Quality Roofing will be retired from official use. This move consolidates the company's presence and simplifies how clients engage with the brand, without changing the trusted team or values that clients have relied on for nearly two decades.

Importantly, the company's visual identity remains consistent. The familiar star logo, recognized across North Texas as a symbol of reliability and craftsmanship, will continue to represent the brand. A redesigned website has also launched at , where clients can explore projects, request service, and connect with the team.

What Clients Can Expect

All existing client relationships, contracts, and service agreements remain in place. The same experienced team continues to deliver the dependable service, clear communication, and high-quality results that have long defined the company's reputation. Under the TriStar Built name, the company will continue providing its core services: construction, remodeling, restoration, and roofing; delivered with the same attention to detail and customer care that clients have come to expect.

Homeowners, business owners, and community partners are encouraged to visit the new website to explore services and view recent work. TriStar Built is currently accepting new projects and inquiries through the site and by phone.

About TriStar Built

Founded in 2006, TriStar Built is a Denton-based construction company serving North Texas. TriStar Built delivers high-quality construction solutions with a team that puts people first, building lasting relationships as well as durable structures.