Blackstone International Realty LLC Lists Rare Luxury Townhouse In Continuum South Beach

Miami, FL - Blackstone International Realty, LLC presents a rare opportunity to own an exceptional townhouse in Continuum South Beach , one of Miami's most prestigious residential addresses. Ideally situated in the sought-after South of Fifth neighborhood, Continuum South Beach combines elegance, convenience, and modern luxury.

Recently redesigned, this exclusive townhouse offers four spacious levels of stylish living. The entrance on the fourth floor immediately impresses with open-concept living and dining areas, leading out to a private terrace offering partial ocean and city views. High-end features such as porcelain tile flooring, custom millwork, and a contemporary chef's kitchen equipped with Thermador WIFI-enabled appliances highlight the home's sophisticated design.

Descending the elegant metal-and-wood staircase to the third level reveals a luxurious primary suite. The suite includes custom-designed closets, direct terrace access, and a spa-inspired bathroom featuring a glass-enclosed shower and a relaxing soaking tub. The second level provides two additional guest bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and shared terrace, perfect for hosting family and friends.

Practical amenities continue on the ground floor with a fully equipped laundry room featuring Electrolux appliances and access to two secure private parking spaces. Additionally, designer furnishings by Artefacto are available, further enhancing the appeal of this townhouse.

Continuum South Beach comprises two stunning towers: the 40-story South Tower with 318 luxury residences, including select townhomes, and the neighboring 37-story North Tower offering distinctive floor plans and customizable living spaces. Residents benefit from world-class amenities, including the renowned Sporting Club fitness center and spa.

This townhouse represents a rare chance to experience refined living at Continuum South Beach, meticulously designed for modern luxury lifestyles. For further details or to schedule a viewing, contact real estate broker Tim Allen at (305) 588-2451 or ... .

About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.