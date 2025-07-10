Independent Artist Johnson Amiral Unites With Legendary Rappers For New Singles“Canibus” And“Sunday Rider”

MENAFN - GetNews) West Coast rapper Amiral teams up with Eminem & Snoop Dogg to deliver powerful tracks that tackle politics, authenticity, and the evolution of hip-hop culture.

Los Angeles, CA - July 10, 2025 - Independent hip-hop artist Johnson Amiral debuts two new singles in collaboration with legendary rappers Snoop Dogg and Eminem. The new tracks, titled“Sunday Rider” and“Canibus ,” explore political resistance, cultural commentary, and West Coast hip-hop's enduring legacy. Both singles are now available for streaming on Audiomack.







“'Canibus' is a lyrical reckoning-a raw, unfiltered critique of political injustice, migration policy, and social hypocrisy,” said Amiral.“Meanwhile, 'Sunday Rider' captures the everyday struggle of artists fighting for recognition, but with soul, funk, and drive.”







Award-Winning Voice of the West Coast

Amiral was named“Rapper of the Year” in 2022 at the West Coast Hip-Hop Awards, which honored his Extended Play Single (EPS)“Kerem ,” produced by DJ King Assassin (noted for work with Tupac). The project was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has received broad exposure across U.S. media platforms, including MTV and BET.

Revolutionary Collaborations and Sound

“Sunday Rider,” featuring Snoop Dogg, blends soul-blues funk with introspective lyricism, offering a meditative yet powerful anthem of survival and creativity.“Canibus ,” with Eminem, hits a raw boom-bap tempo, confronting the government's far-right policies with biting rhymes and a return to Slim Shady's provocative roots.

Amiral explains,“These collaborations are more than just music-they're statements. They're about resisting fake culture, standing for truth, and staying rooted in the streets.”

A Growing Artistic Movement and Brand

Alongside music, Amiral is expanding into fashion through MAKAVELLI, a streetwear line produced by DJ King Assassin and dedicated to the memory of Tupac Shakur. The line includes t-shirts, jackets, skateboards, and more. Fans can explore the collection at Makavelli Sho .

Amiral also teases his next major release, Two Lords 2 Kingz, a collaborative project featuring Kurupt, Xzibit, The Game, Mc Eiht, and other major voices from the West Coast and Detroit. It promises to challenge the mainstream music and fashion world head-on.

Explore Johnson Amiral's latest music and exclusive streetwear now-visit his official website to stream tracks, shop the collection, and join the movement.







About Johnson Amiral

Born in Paris and raised within the vibrant culture of California's hip-hop scene, Johnson Amiral is a fearless rapper, producer, and activist known for blending raw authenticity with refined musical craftsmanship. His signature sound-a fusion of real-instrument G-Funk, soul, and boom-bap-sets him apart in an industry dominated by synthetic beats. Beyond music, Amiral uses his platform to address political and social issues, including immigration, racism, and cultural appropriation. His outspoken voice and fearless collaborations with legends like Eminem and Snoop Dogg position him as a trailblazer, redefining what it means to be an independent artist in 2025.