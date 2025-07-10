New Seasonal Menu Catering Options Offered By Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen In Pittsburgh

MENAFN - GetNews) Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen announces expanded BBQ catering Pittsburgh services, bringing authentic Southern barbecue traditions to events throughout Western Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH, PA - Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen announces expanded BBQ catering Pittsburgh services, bringing authentic Southern barbecue traditions to events throughout Western Pennsylvania. The restaurant's catering division offers barbecue experiences featuring traditionally prepared smoked meats and homestyle Southern sides for events of all sizes.

"Pittsburgh has embraced our authentic approach to Southern barbecue, which blends techniques and flavors from various regional traditions," said Joel Bolden, co-owner of Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen . "Our expanded catering services allow us to share these culinary experiences with more people throughout the Pittsburgh area, creating memorable gatherings centered around traditional wood-smoked barbecue.”

The BBQ catering Pittsburgh service features Walter's signature slow-smoked meats, including tender brisket that undergoes a meticulous 12-hour smoking process. The restaurant's dedicated smoker imparts distinctive flavors to each cut of meat, creating the authentic barbecue experience that has established Walter's reputation in Pittsburgh's competitive food scene.

The catering menu evolves with the seasons, incorporating special items that complement the time of year. During cooler months, heartier offerings like corn bread and additional smoked meat options enhance the menu, while summer selections include lighter fare designed for outdoor gatherings.

Chris Morgan, pitmaster and co-owner with over 20 years of culinary experience in New York City and Texas, notes: "Our catering services allow us to showcase the versatility of barbecue across seasons and occasions. We've developed menu options that maintain the authentic barbecue experience while adapting to different event styles and seasonal preferences."

Authentic Barbecue Traditions

Walter's barbecue philosophy draws from the rich culinary heritage of Texas and the Southern states, where smoking techniques have been refined over generations. The restaurant's approach to barbecue emphasizes traditional methods, quality ingredients, and patience-allowing the natural flavors of the meats to develop during the smoking process. The catering service extends this distinctive experience beyond the restaurant walls, bringing the same attention to detail to events throughout the region.

The catering menu features Walter's renowned pulled pork, prepared through a slow smoking process that results in tender, flavorful meat that pulls apart effortlessly. This versatile barbecue staple appears in various catering packages, including their popular pulled pork sandwich platters, ideal for corporate events and casual gatherings.

Walter's burnt ends, considered a delicacy among barbecue connoisseurs, have become one of their most requested catering items. These flavorful morsels of twice-smoked brisket points offer an intensified barbecue experience that showcases the pitmaster's skill and attention to detail.

Traditional Southern Sides

Complementing the smoked meats are Walter's homestyle sides, including their signature baked beans simmered with smoky flavors and sweet undertones. The restaurant's potato salad, prepared according to time-honored Southern recipes, provides the perfect accompaniment to their barbecue selections.

Another standout offering is Walter's mac and cheese, featuring a blend of premium cheeses and a perfectly crisp topping. The coleslaw, with its balance of creaminess and crunch, offers a refreshing counterpoint to the rich, smoky flavors of the barbecue.

Located in a 16,000 square foot corner building on Steubenville Pike, Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen has established itself as a destination for barbecue enthusiasts throughout Pittsburgh. The restaurant's atmosphere reflects the owners' philosophy that barbecue creates community-a comfortable, timeless place where food, drinks, and good company take center stage.

For more information, please contact Joel Bolden at

Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen

4501 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, United States

(412) 683-7474