BOOX 2025 Back-To-School Sale Kicks Off July 10

As the new semester approaches, BOOX, a leading brand in ePaper technology, announces its back-to-school sale from July 10th to August 10th, 2025. This special promotion applies to certain BOOX devices such as Note Air4 C and Palma 2.

Featuring E Ink screens, BOOX devices offer a display experience similar to real paper, reducing glare and eye strain during extended reading and study sessions. BOOX Note Air4 C , a 10.3'' color ePaper notebook, includes a stylus for direct annotation, highlighting, and precise markup. It boasts BOOX Super Refresh (BSR) technology for both text clarity and smooth content scrolling, contributing to a more focused study experience.

Powered by octa-core CPUs, BOOX ePaper tablets operate on an open Android system with pre-installed Google Play Store access. This allows students to download a variety of apps. For instance, students can download apps they need on Palma 2 , a palm-sized E Ink tablet, to track to-do lists or listen to podcasts, while Go Color 7, as a portable color reader, caters to avid readers, supporting various reading apps.

BOOX's native Notes app provides tools for efficient note-taking, such as various distinct brushes. For structured notes, the Outline feature can be used for organization, and Smart Lasso allows for precise adjustment of elements. The Smart Scribe toolkit facilitates error correction and converts handwritten notes into editable text. These features are designed to streamline academic workflows and maintain note clarity. Notes can be backed up and accessed across devices through cloud services.

BOOX devices function as versatile study tools. Take Note Max, for example. It's an A4-sized ePaper notepad that offers 128GB of storage for academic archives. Its built-in NeoReader supports up to 26 digital formats, including 20 document types such as PDF, CAJ, EPUB, and more. BOOXDrop Screen Mirroring enables the real-time display of lecture notes or brainstorming sessions from the Note Max to classroom displays or other screens, facilitating collaborative work.

In conclusion, BOOX tablets, with their eye-friendly ePaper displays and performance features, aim to support focused and organized learning. For students preparing for the new academic year, BOOX's 2025 back-to-school sale is now available at BOOX Shop .

