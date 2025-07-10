Joseph Cammarata Named 2025 Trial Lawyer Of The Year

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata, & Siegel, P.C. proudly announces that personal injury lawyer Joseph Cammarata has been named the 2025 Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C . This prestigious honor recognizes Cammarata's exceptional courtroom advocacy, landmark verdicts, and timeless dedication to justice.







Cammarata, a dual board-certified civil trial attorney with over three decades of experience, has built a national reputation as a fearless advocate for injury victims and civil rights plaintiffs. This year's award recognizes his tireless advocacy and exceptional results.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as Trial Lawyer of the Year,” said Cammarata.“This award reflects not just my efforts, but the trust my clients place in me, and the hard work of our entire team. Every client we represent deserves justice, and I'm proud to fight for them every step of the way.”

Cammarata is widely respected by clients and colleagues alike for his compassionate approach and aggressive advocacy. He is a strong voice for victims of negligence and misconduct, and his work has helped change lives and set legal precedents. As one of the region's top personal injury lawyers, he has represented hundreds of victims of serious motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and more, helping victims recover financially from medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

A Dedicated Public Servant

In addition to his courtroom achievements, Joseph Cammarata is deeply committed to public service and education. He helped found the Brain Injury Association of DC, Inc., a not-for-profit organization devoted to assisting persons suffering from a brain injury through prevention, research, education, and advocacy. The“Athletic Concussion Protection Act of 2011 was another of his legal victories and personal achievements, aiming to protect juvenile athletes from the risks of concussion.

Cammarata is also an accomplished public speaker and author, and he uses these skills to enhance his advocacy, including legislative efforts to support stronger protection for accident victims and abuse survivors.

A Celebrated Legacy

Being named the 2025 Trial Lawyer of the Year is the next step in a history of accolades and recognition. Cammarata has also received the Outstanding Attorney Award, been named as a“Super Lawyer” of the Washington DC area, been recognized as one of the top 100 Super Lawyers in the D.C. area, and has been listed in Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in the World.

Cammarata has gone to bat for Americans against formidable opponents, all the way up to the President of the United States, to ensure equal access to justice for all.

About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata, & Siegel, P.C.

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata, & Siegel, P.C. has long been recognized as a leader in personal injury law across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. The firm's team of experienced personal injury lawyers, car accident lawyers , and wrongful death lawyers handle a wide range of cases from nursing home abuse and medical malpractice to premises liability and more. Known for the client-focused approach and a record of successful verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to delivering justice to injury victims and their families.

“We're incredibly proud of Joseph” said Partner Allan Siegel.“He embodies what it means to be a true trial lawyer- fearless, compassionate, and relentless in the pursuit of justice. His award is well-deserved and reflects the high standards we uphold as a firm.”

Cammarata's recognition as Trial Lawyer of the Year serves as an inspiration to the legal community and reinforces the critical role that trial attorneys play in protecting the rights of the injured. It also signals the ongoing commitment of Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata, & Siegel, P.C. to upholding the highest levels of legal excellence.

For individuals seeking trusted and experienced personal injury lawyers in Washington D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, the firm remains a top choice, offering compassionate representation and aggressive advocacy when it matters most.