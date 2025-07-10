Long Island DWI Lawyer Jason Bassett Explains Jail Risks For DWI Charges

Facing a DWI charge in New York can be a life-altering event, particularly when the charge is handed down on Long Island. In a recent article titled“Can I Go to Jail for a DWI on Long Island?”, Long Island DWI lawyer Jason Bassett ( ) outlines the real possibility of incarceration and how the outcome of a case often hinges on a variety of factors. The article highlights both the legal consequences and the importance of strong legal representation when dealing with a DWI accusation.

As a Long Island DWI lawyer, Jason Bassett makes it clear that the question of jail time is not theoretical. He states that any DWI conviction in New York can result in jail time, including first-time offenses. Although the law does not require a mandatory minimum sentence for a first DWI, a judge has the authority to impose up to one year of imprisonment. The risk of incarceration increases significantly with aggravating factors such as a high blood alcohol concentration (BAC), injuries, or if children were passengers at the time of the incident.

Jason Bassett, a Long Island DWI lawyer with the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C., explains that a DWI charge can range in severity from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the circumstances. A first offense is typically a misdemeanor and may result in fines, license suspension, ignition interlock device installation, and probation. However, when the offense involves a repeat violation within a 10-year period, or if there are aggravating elements like injury, death, or endangering a child passenger, it can escalate to a felony charge. These felony cases carry the potential for multi-year prison sentences.

“Ultimately, whether jail time is included in the sentence for a first DUI in New York will depend on the specifics of the case,” the article notes.“These include the BAC level and the presence of any aggravating factors”.

Jason Bassett takes time to break down the key variables that a court will consider when determining sentencing. According to the article, judges may evaluate whether the charge is a first or repeat offense, the exact BAC level recorded, and whether any harm or danger was caused during the incident. For example, a BAC level below 0.08 percent could result in a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI), which carries lighter penalties. In contrast, a BAC over 0.18 percent may lead to an Aggravated DWI, significantly increasing the chances of jail time.

Another factor that Jason Bassett points out is the presence of children in the vehicle during the arrest. Under Leandra's Law, driving intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16 automatically triggers a felony charge. The law reflects New York's strict stance on protecting vulnerable individuals and adds significant legal weight to DWI offenses involving minors.

Jason Bassett also addresses how the defense approach can influence outcomes. Many cases rest on technical evidence like breathalyzer readings and sobriety test results. A defense attorney can review these procedures for errors in equipment calibration or officer protocol. According to Bassett,“the most important evidence relies on a machine that calculates your blood alcohol content (BAC). But machines can be wrong for a variety of reasons”.

The article notes that hiring a criminal defense attorney early in the process can be critical. Legal counsel should be present during any questioning and can immediately begin collecting evidence and filing necessary motions. This preparation can determine whether a case ends in a conviction or a favorable plea deal. Jason Bassett emphasizes the importance of taking immediate action to begin building a defense.

For individuals in Nassau or Suffolk County, the risk of jail for a DWI conviction is real but not guaranteed. Judges evaluate every case on its own merits, including the driver's history and the specific circumstances of the arrest. Having representation like that offered by Jason Bassett may play a decisive role in avoiding or minimizing incarceration.

DWI charges on Long Island carry significant consequences, but there are legal avenues available to challenge those outcomes. From questioning the validity of the arrest to examining the reliability of testing equipment, every detail matters. While jail time remains a possibility in any DWI conviction, it is not automatic. Legal defense, timing, and facts all contribute to the result.

For those confronting a DWI charge and concerned about possible jail time, Jason Bassett provides clear direction backed by legal strategy. Understanding what the courts consider and how to respond can make all the difference in a case's outcome.

