Prosser Built Delivers Tailored Building Solutions As Leading Custom Home Builders In South West WA

"Dave Prosser, Managing Director of Prosser Built, stands on site at a residential build in progress. As a third-generation builder, Dave leads the team with a strong focus on craftsmanship, communication, and client satisfaction."Prosser Built continues to set the standard for custom homes in South West WA. With 80+ years of experience, their team delivers tailored construction solutions backed by expert craftsmanship and local knowledge.

BUNBURY, WA - 10 JULY, 2025 - Homeowners across South West WA are choosing Prosser Built for custom residential projects that reflect their lifestyle, land, and long-term goals. With more than 80 years of experience, this third-generation construction company continues to set the standard for quality and care in every build.

As highly regarded custom home builders in South West WA, Prosser Built offers a personalised construction process. Each home is carefully planned and constructed to meet the specific needs of the client, with a strong focus on structural integrity, thoughtful design, and efficient delivery.

“We don't believe in one-size-fits-all building,” says Dave Prosser, Managing Director at Prosser Built.“Every client has a different vision, and our role is to help them turn that into a high-performing, well-crafted home.”

What Clients Can Expect:



Proven experience across diverse residential builds

A collaborative, hands-on approach at every stage

Local knowledge that informs design and material choices A commitment to communication, craftsmanship, and consistency



With deep roots in Bunbury and a service area that includes Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River, and surrounding towns, the Prosser Built team brings local insight to every project. Their homes are designed to suit both the natural landscape and the practical needs of each client.

To discuss your upcoming home build or learn more about our construction services, contact our team or visit today.

About Prosser Built

Prosser Built is a third-generation building company based in Bunbury, Western Australia. We specialise in custom homes, commercial construction, tilt-panel builds, and interior fitouts across the South West. Our experienced team delivers construction solutions that combine traditional values with modern capability.