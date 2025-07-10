403
Gazelle Moon -- Rare Phenomenon Adorns Kuwait Skies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kazemi
KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- The skies of Kuwait showcased the extraordinary Gazelle Moon, a breathtaking celestial phenomenon eagerly anticipated by astronomy enthusiasts and observers around the world on Thursday.
This enchanting event captured the attention and admiration of many, highlighting its significance in the realm of astronomical occurrences.
The Al-Ajairy Scientific Center reported to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the Kuwaiti sky showcased the brilliance of the first full moon of the astronomical summer in the northern hemisphere, illuminating the night with a magical and distinctive color.
The full moon in July is referred to as the "Gazelle Moon" due to its alignment with the season when new horns begin to develop on the heads of gazelles.
This full moon is notable for being one of the lowest full moons of the year.
The phenomenon started shortly after sunset, at 6:51 p.m., and lasts for about ten minutes.
Moonrise occurs at precisely 6:53 p.m., providing a unique chance to observe the distinct colors as the moon ascends in the sky.
At sunrise, the moon appears closer to orange and gradually rises above the eastern horizon, taking a low position opposite the sun.
This positioning causes its color to take on a warm golden hue as its light passes through the dense layers of the atmosphere near the horizon.
Furthermore, the moon appears larger and brighter during this phenomenon due to its proximity to Earth.
At this time, it is also at its farthest point from the sun for the year, making it an ideal occasion for astronomy enthusiasts to photograph and enjoy this rare event, especially in the Gulf region. (end)

