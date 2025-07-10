Contaminated Water? 200 Fall Ill In North Kashmir Village
Officials said that those affected are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration and weakness, even as the local New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) has been converted into a 24×7 emergency facility.
Medical and Jal Shakti department teams were immediately deputed to the village, and water samples have been collected for testing, which awaits lab reports.
According to locals, the village has been using two sources for drinking water: a spring and a recently connected dug well. While many residents suspect the newly introduced source could be responsible, officials have yet to determine whether the contamination originated from the well or the spring.
Doctors attending to patients have advised calm, stating that the situation is under control."There is no need to panic. Most patients are stable and recovering with timely treatment. The water sample reports will guide the next course of action," said a visiting health official.
Residents, however, expressed anger over what they described as negligence on the part of the authorities. They allege that the water supply, sourced from the well, was never tested before.
Locals have appealed to the administration to ensure an immediate supply of clean, filtered drinking water and take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. They called for accountability and regular quality checks on water sources.
Meanwhile, health officials have urged residents to avoid consuming water from any uncertain sources and instead use boiled water for drinking and cooking. People have been asked to maintain hygiene and report any symptoms like diarrhoea or vomiting to the health centre, which is now operating 24×7. (KNO)
