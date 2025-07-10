UN Committee Draft Resolution Calls For BVI To Be Decolonised

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Government of the British Virgin Islands

TORTOLA, BVI – The United Nations (UN) Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) has adopted a draft resolution for consideration by the wider membership of the UN that calls for the full decolonization of the British Virgin Islands which remains under the unilateral authority of the United Kingdom (UK) as the Territory's Administering Power.

Among other things, the draft resolution reaffirms that“in the process of decolonization of the British Virgin Islands, there is no alternative to the principle of self-determination, which is also a fundamental human right, as recognized under the relevant human rights conventions.”

It goes on to say that“the specific characteristics and the aspirations of the people of the British Virgin Islands require flexible, practical and innovative approaches to the options for self-determination, without any prejudice to territorial size, geographical location, size of population or natural resources.”

However, the draft resolution expresses“concern that the Administering Power (UK) put an Order in Council on hold to partially suspend the Constitution if the government of the United Kingdom assesses that the implementation of the recommendations does not proceed satisfactorily.”

It also acknowledges“the completion by the territorial (British Virgin Islands) government of the governance reform programme as agreed upon with the United Kingdom in 2022.”

The draft resolution will be considered by the UN Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York before final vote and passage by UN Member States later this year.

The C-24 dispatched a visiting mission to the British Virgin Islands in August 2024 to assess the progress of decolonization and ascertained that the Territory is ready for a full measure of self-government and should take preparatory steps.

Among other things, the report recommended a UN-backed education programme on the political status options sanctioned by the UN to achieve a full measure of self-government that includes integration, free association or independence.

The British Virgin Islands is one of the 17 remaining non-self-governing territories that fall under the remit of the UN Special Committee on decolonization that has been mandated by the UN General Assembly to help facilitate the complete eradication of colonialism by 2030.

