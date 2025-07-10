Rubio And Sergey Lavrov Hold Tense Talks Amid Record Russian Strikes - All Details Here
The meeting came as Russia launched its second night of massive attacks on Kyiv, killing two civilians, including a 22-year-old policewoman. Rubio conveyed President Trump's "disappointment and frustration" with Moscow's lack of flexibility to end the war, echoing Trump's Tuesday outburst accusing Putin.
Key developments from the Kuala Lumpur meeting
- Russia proposed undisclosed new ideas for ending the conflict Rubio stressed U.S. demands for a clear roadmap to peace Both sides agreed to restore economic/humanitarian cooperation Lavrov insisted that recognition of Russia's annexed territories is essential
While diplomats talked, Russia fired 415 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, following a record 741 the previous night. The UN confirmed that June saw the highest civilian casualties since April 2022, with 232 killed and 1,343 wounded.
In Kyiv, explosions rocked apartment buildings, shattering windows and forcing residents like Karyna Wolf (25) to flee: "Glass shards flew at me... the buzz grew until everything shook". Ukraine's air force warned Russia now deploys high-altitude drones unreachable by ordinary guns, making U.S. air defense missiles critical.
At a recovery conference in Rome, President Zelensky secured €10 billion (£8.6bn) in aid pledges and announced U.S. weapons shipments are en route with“specific dates”.
He warned that Putin wants Ukrainians to "suffer and flee" while destroying their homes.
Simultaneously, the UK and France revealed plans for a permanent peacekeeping HQ in Paris, with a future Kyiv office, to coordinate a 31-nation "Coalition of the Willing" if a ceasefire occurs.Also Read | Amazon quick commerce biz to see 'hockey stick growth': CEO Samir Kumar
Meanwhile, Italy's leadership warned that no Russia-linked companies should profit from Ukraine's reconstruction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment