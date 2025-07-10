Safir Shamsi Of Rodeo Realty Restores Historic Duplex And Secures Record-Breaking Leases

1206 S La Jolla Ave

- Safir Shamsi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of one of Los Angeles' most sought-after historically designated neighborhoods, a meticulously restored 1930s duplex has just leased both of its units for record-breaking prices: $8,000 for the upper residence and $7,250 for the lower - setting a new bar for the area.

Located at 1206/1208 S. La Jolla Avenue , the Spanish-style property was reimagined by Studio ROI, the design firm led by real estate agent and project lead Safir Shamsi . The one-year renovation, completed last month, sought to preserve the architectural integrity of the original structure while integrating modern elements. The result is a striking blend of timeless craftsmanship and thoughtful updates that have drawn interest from across the rental market.

The design highlights include a checkered tile entryway, cast iron lighting fixtures, glazed bathroom tile walls, and vertically placed vintage-inspired sconces in the primary bathrooms - features that pay homage to old Hollywood glamour while meeting today's standards for luxury living.

“The goal is always to create something that feels homeowner-worthy, not tenant-grade,” said Shamsi.“With over 15 years in real estate, I've made it my mission to help clients and developers create investments that are not only structurally and aesthetically sound, but truly exceptional. That's what ROI means to us - return on investment and return on inspiration.”

This latest project reflects Shamsi's A-to-Z investment model, offering clients concierge-style services across acquisition, restoration, and sale or lease. Over the past year, his restored properties have attracted a wide range of tenants, from families to professionals in the entertainment industry - each drawn to the detail and care evident in the design.

In addition to this La Jolla project, Shamsi is currently leading the restoration of an Art Deco waterfront home in Marina del Rey. While many coastal homes lean toward a traditional beach aesthetic, Shamsi's upcoming project explores warmer hues and bold vintage accents, staying true to its architectural heritage while embracing a fresh coastal ambiance.

Photography by Gavin Cater | @caterphotography

Design by Studio ROI | @studioroi_la

Listing by Safir Shamsi | @safir_shamsi



Immi Torrance

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.