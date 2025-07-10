South Africa: Justice Committee Chairperson Welcomes Apartheid Cop's Sentence For Killing Caiphus Nyoka
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has welcomed the 15-year prison sentence handed down to former apartheid police officer Mr Johan Marais for the 1987 killing of student activist Mr Caiphus Nyoka.
Mr Marais was sentenced today in the Pretoria High Court. He is one of three individuals charged in connection with Mr Nyoka's murder and pleaded guilty, stating that he had been ordered to assassinate Mr Nyoka.
Mr Nqola said:“This sentence is indeed welcome. A young man was robbed of his life, a bright future. The committee would like to see the finalisation of all apartheid crimes. This will bring some closure for the families and friends of our liberation struggle heroes, even if it does not bring back their loved ones.”
He added:“We commend the prosecuting team for ensuring that justice is done. This should be a message to all those unfinalised matters that the committee would like we want it to proceed in this manner.”
Mr Nqola emphasised that the committee will continue to monitor similar cases, as survivors and families should not have to wait decades for justice.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
