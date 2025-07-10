Call It Closed International Realty Announces Expansion Into Minnesota, Appoints Melissa Clawson As State Broker

Melissa Clawson, newly appointed State Broker for Minnesota, joins Call It Closed International Realty with over 14 years of local experience and a powerhouse team of agents.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEOMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding international brokerage renowned for its agent-centric model, today announced its official launch in the State of Minnesota. This marks its 22nd state of operation, further solidifying the company's commitment to empowering real estate professionals nationwide.To spearhead its growth in the North Star State, Call It Closed International Realty has appointed local real estate veteran Melissa Clawson as the State Broker for Minnesota. Melissa brings over 14 years of distinguished experience in the Minneapolis real estate market, consistently doubling her sales volume year after year. She is also leading the charge with her established Clawson Home Group , bringing a team of 15 agents ready to hit the ground running.Known for her responsiveness, skilled negotiation, and deep community involvement, Melissa has earned the trust of countless clients in areas including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eagan, Edina, and Woodbury.Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the new market entry:“I am incredibly excited to announce Call It Closed's arrival in Minnesota. This expansion marks a critical step in our nationwide growth, and I'm absolutely confident our team will flourish under Melissa Clawson's exceptional leadership. Her deep market understanding, proven success, and commitment to empowering agents make her the undeniable choice to build our powerful presence here.”Melissa Clawson, newly appointed State Broker for Minnesota, shared her vision for the role:“Becoming a broker for Call It Closed in Minnesota is a deeply meaningful step in my journey, especially as a female leader in a dynamic industry. I'm excited to foster a culture of authenticity and collaboration, breaking barriers and serving as a role model.Call It Closed is more than just a brokerage-it's a launchpad for entrepreneurial agents. Their commitment to high-level education, cutting-edge training and a compensation model combining 100% commission with revenue sharing empowers agents to build sustainable, meaningful careers with diversified income. I'm honored to help build this legacy.”The opening of Minnesota, with Melissa Clawson and her team at the helm, underscores Call It Closed International Realty's strategic vision for continued national expansion-empowering agents with innovative tools, comprehensive support, and a clear pathway to sustained success.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

