'Wellness By Lovely' Launches In Tacoma: A New Movement Centering Radical Self-Love And Complete Wellness
Wellness by Lovely Launch
Wellness by Lovely, a purpose-driven brand and movement focused on complete wellness-mind, body, and soul!My internal compass always leads me to the intersection of love and equity - a sacred place where wholeness is considered and restored” - Lovely Moreno
TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This free, adult-centered event offers a one-of-a-kind immersive experience designed to promote radical self-love, internal equity, and holistic wellness indefinitely. Attendees will enjoy live music, signature drinks and appetizers, affirmation activities, and a keynote speaker delivering a powerful message of renewal and empowerment.
In addition to engaging wellness vendors, the event will also feature the debut of the Wellness by Lovely product line, including:
Lips-n-Lollies (lip & premier treat line)
Body by Lovely (scrubs & butters)
Inspire by Lovely (affirmation novelties)
Lovely Fitted (style/swag)
Founded by Lovely Moreno, a respected equity-centered leader and wellness advocate, Wellness by Lovely is more than a brand-it's a movement. Infused with identity, legacy, and purpose, the brand name combines her childhood nickname,“Lovely Locks,” and her Panamanian heritage reflected in the name“Moreno.”“My internal compass always leads me to the intersection of love and equity - a sacred place where wholeness is considered and restored,” says Moreno.
The event is proudly sponsored by Tapco Credit Union and RCF Tacoma, alongside other partners who align with the mission of curating spaces that inspire complete wellness.
Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Wellness by Lovely invites wellness-focused organizations and brands to join this powerful movement while gaining meaningful exposure.
To RSVP, please visit:
Event Details:
🗓 Friday, August 8, 2025
🕗 8:00 PM
💵 Admission: FREE
👉 To receive the location, you must RSVP
Erinn R Fleeks
Fleeks Ent. Group
+1 206-805-9990
email us here
