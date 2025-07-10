BARE International Celebrates Global Growth, Client Successes, And Innovation Milestones Following Annual Company Update

BARE International announced record-setting achievements at its recent State of the Company meeting. With growth across various industries and regions, the company attributed its success to a shared commitment to values, innovation, and global collaboration.



WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BARE International, a global leader in customer experience research and brand evaluation, proudly announced key accomplishments and strategic initiatives following its recent State of the Company meeting. The update, hosted by company President Jason Bare, celebrated growth, innovation, and employee engagement across BARE's international offices.

Leadership team of BARE International at the MSPA Europe/Africa Elite Awards: CEO Mike Bare, President Jason Bare, Europe General Manager Jenő Zsiga, and Europe RM Kinga Elsewesi.

A Culture Anchored in Core Values

At the heart of the meeting was a reaffirmation of BARE International's foundational values: Ownership, Integrity, Diversity, and Open Communication. "These aren't just words on a page," said Jason Bare. "They're the compass guiding our decisions, fostering accountability, and shaping how we engage with one another and our clients."

Global Growth and New Client Momentum

In a significant testament to BARE's impact and reach, the company welcomed 91 new clients this year. The U.S. grew with 24 new accounts, followed closely by India and the Philippines with 14. Regions including Latin America, Brazil, Europe, China, and the Middle East also contributed to the expansion.

Notably, 46% of new clients came from the retail sector, 40% from automotive, and the remainder from industries such as hospitality and solar energy, showcasing BARE's adaptability and appeal across a variety of industries.

Operational Excellence and Global Impact

This year, BARE International completed over 104,000 client evaluations, or "shops," in 176 countries, with a remarkable 99% completion rate-a milestone that speaks to the company's global consistency and operational discipline. In addition, employees across all departments have driven forward a unified focus on performance, innovation, and support.

Highlights included the growth of the LinkedIn newsletter BARE It All, which gained over 4,400 subscribers within its first six weeks of launch, measurable advancements in automation, business intelligence, and IT initiatives, as well as strong results in client engagement and retention. BARE's turnover rate remains low at 12.9%, and departmental leaders also previewed upcoming data-driven and client-focused projects.

Commitment to Community

Underscoring its dedication to social responsibility, BARE International reported a year-to-date total of 4,423 donated hours through employee volunteering and charitable efforts. This reflects the company's continued investment in making a positive impact beyond business goals.

Voices of Leadership

"Growth is important, but what makes me proud is how we've grown-with integrity, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to quality," said Melanie Cihak, General Manager of BARE's U.S. Office and a 23-year veteran of the company.

"BARE has always been more than a company. It's a global family built on trust and shared purpose, and this year proves what we can achieve when we lean into that."

Global Connections, Local Impact

Jason closed the meeting by showcasing photos and stories from team travels, client visits, and global engagements. The message was clear: BARE's success is powered by human connection, across continents and departments alike.

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, online reputation management, and customer satisfaction solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and operations in over 175 countries, BARE supports businesses across industries with data-driven insights that drive results. Learn more at

