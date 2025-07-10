PRIME Fiber Breaks Ground In Sun City, Arizona As Part Of Wholesale Fiber Agreement With AT&T

"This is a big moment for Sun City," said George Karatzis, Chief Build Officer at PRIME FiBER. "Our team is proud to officially kick off construction and begin delivering the kind of infrastructure that helps communities thrive. We're focused on building networks that bring faster speeds, greater reliability, and long-term value to local residents."

"We are committed to delivering fast, reliable internet for our customers across the country," said Caleb Deerinwater, SVP Transformation and Enablement at AT&T. "Our collaboration with PRIME FiBER in Sun City will bring us one step closer to our goal of reaching 60-million fiber locations in the U.S. by the end of 2030."

The Sun City project is part of a broader deployment by PRIME FiBER to deliver high-speed fiber internet across the metroplex, including Peoria and the City of Phoenix.

The first service areas in Sun City are expected to go live in the coming months.

PRIME FiBER is an open-access fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure provider serving ISPs, infrastructure consolidators, and enterprises across the U.S. PRIME FiBER is funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), please visit us at href="" rel="nofollow" at . Investors can learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" at .

InLight Capital, LLC ("InLight") is a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas. InLight's permanent capital base allows us to pursue an objective of long duration compounded capital growth. InLight maintains flexibility and discretion of the amount, duration and objectives of its invested capital, allowing for efficient decision making and strategic alignment with all stakeholders. InLight invests across two primary verticals: private investments and real estate.

