Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering Of Up To US$60 Million

announces it has entered into a sales agreement dated July 10, 2025 (the"Sales Agreement") with BMO Capital Markets Corp. (the lead agent), TD Securities (USA) LLC, Ventum Financial (US) Corp., National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Raymond James (USA) Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and ING Financial Markets LLC (collectively, the"Agents") pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the approximately 24 month term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$60 million (the"Offering"). Sales of Common Shares will be made through"at the market distributions" as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange (the"NYSE"), or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in the United States. The Common Shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of each sale and, as a result, prices may vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the"TSX") or other trading markets in Canada. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated July 10, 2025 to the Company's existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the“ Registration Statement ”) and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the“ Base Shelf Prospectus ”), each dated May 27, 2025. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC ”). The U.S. prospectus supplement (together with the Registration Statement) is available on the SEC's website ( ) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at . Alternatively, BMO Capital Markets will provide copies of the U.S. prospectus upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email:...).

Net proceeds of the Offering, if any, together with the Company's current cash resources, will be used to advance the evaluation and development of the Company's Pitarrilla and Parral properties, to fund any short fall in cash requirements during the ramp up of operations at the Company's Terronera project, to assess potential development stage mineral properties for acquisition and to fund any potential acquisitions, to continue exploration at the Company's existing properties and to fund the Company's working capital requirements.

The Company will pay the Agents compensation, or allow a discount, of 2.00% of the gross sales price per Common Share sold under the Sales Agreement. Sales under the Sales Agreement remain subject to necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX and the NYSE.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of its new cornerstone mine, Terronera, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

