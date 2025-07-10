Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Dividend On Common Stock


2025-07-10 05:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB), parent company of Alpine Bank, declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable July 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2025.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado
Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.7 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage, and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains, and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating – meaning it has earned a superior performance classification – from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Contact: Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer
Alpine Banks of Colorado
(970) 384-3257
...

