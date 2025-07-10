Rubicon Organics To Hold Annual General And Special Meeting
|Time:
|10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
|Conference ID:
|67181
|Local dial-in:
|(+1) 289 514 5100
|International dial-in:
|(+1) 800 717 1738
|Webcast:
ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.
Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply BareTM Organics, 1964 Supply Co.TM, WildflowerTM, and Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.
The Company's production base is anchored by its Delta, BC Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of our Hope, BC Facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.
As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon's disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company's focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.
Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Margaret Brodie
CEO
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ...
