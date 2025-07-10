This Week Exclusive Interview At New York Art Life Magazine With Ellie Holliday, Interdisciplinary Visual Artist.

Ellie Holliday

From The Met to TikTok, the Audio-Visual Specialist and viral creator shares how her multifaceted career is redefining the boundaries of immersive art.

- Ellie HollidayCHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Interdisciplinary visual artist Eleanor Katie Holliday, known professionally as Ellie, offers a rare and insightful look into her dynamic creative practice in an exclusive feature interview published this week by New York Art Life magazine . Ellie Holliday, whose work traverses the boundaries of installation, theatre design, sound composition, and viral digital media, shares the philosophy behind her celebrated projects and discusses the profound impact of connecting with audiences on both institutional and global scales.As an Audio-Visual Specialist at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and a former Design Intern at the innovative IIIXL Studio, Holliday operates at a unique nexus of established tradition and cutting-edge experimentation. In the interview, Ellie Holliday delves into her artistic journey, from composing for Audible and The National Theatre to creating the TikTok-famous“Projection mapping diaries part 1” that garnered over 11.7 million views and inspired a new generation of creatives. The conversation explores the challenges and triumphs of her multifaceted career, revealing an artist driven by a deep desire to build immersive, emotionally resonant worlds.When asked by New York Art Life what sparked her journey, Ellie Holliday emphasized a need to transcend single-medium storytelling.“I see myself as a world-builder, and I use whichever combination of media is best suited to create a specific atmosphere or narrative that an audience can step into,” she states in the interview.“Ultimately, my practice is driven by curiosity and the refusal to accept that boundaries are fixed.”One of the most compelling parts of the discussion centers on her viral success. While the massive view count was a milestone, Ellie Holliday reveals that the real reward came from an unexpected real-world encounter. She recounts meeting a student at her alma mater, Berklee NYC, who was inspired to enroll in the program after seeing her work online.“Going viral was never the goal,” Ellie Holliday tells the magazine.“You see a number like 11.7 million views, but it only becomes real when you meet someone whose life was changed because they encountered your work... The knowledge that I helped someone find their path is a responsibility-and an honor-I carry forward.”The interview also provides a fascinating glimpse into Holliday's dual professional life and how her role at The Metropolitan Museum of Art informs her independent projects. Ellie Holliday describes the institution as a“playground for the senses and a crucible for creativity,” where she is constantly in dialogue with art history while pushing the boundaries of contemporary technique.“The Met encourages reverence and reinvention, both of which echo throughout my work,” she explains.Ellie Holliday also shares her perspective on technology, particularly the medium of projection mapping, which is central to her practice. She sees it not as a gimmick, but as a transformative tool for storytelling.“Projection mapping excites me because it's both ephemeral and transformative-you're animating architecture, disrupting how we perceive space,” she says.“I see technology as a tool for intimacy, not spectacle... The trick is not to let the 'how' outshine the 'why.'”From the technical challenges of creating her interactive installation,“Life Through the Window Seat,” to the collaborative energy of directing music videos and designing for the theatre, the New York Art Life feature paints a comprehensive portrait of a defining artist of her generation. Ellie Holliday's insights offer invaluable advice for aspiring creatives on embracing failure, building a hybrid career, and finding a unique artistic voice.The full interview with Ellie Holliday is available now at NewYorkArtLife.About Eleanor Katie Holliday : Ellie Holliday is a rising interdisciplinary visual artist based in New York. Her work fuses emergent technologies with poetic storytelling across multimedia installations, theatre set design, viral projection mapping experiments, and evocative soundscapes. She currently serves as an Audio-Visual Specialist at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her portfolio includes collaborations with Audible, the National Theatre, the BFI, and numerous musical artists, as well as viral digital projects that have garnered millions of views. A graduate of Berklee NYC's Live Music Production and Design program, Ellie Holliday's practice is dedicated to creating immersive, emotionally resonant experiences that challenge the boundaries between art forms

Max A.Sciarra

New York Art Life Magazine

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.