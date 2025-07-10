V2X To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. , (NYSE: VVX ), a leading provider of global mission solutions, will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available at and on the Investors section of the V2X website at .

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 18, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10200918.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

