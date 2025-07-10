Clorox Announces July 31 Webcast Of Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) will issue its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 results on July 31, 2025. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:



1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET: Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET: Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with Chair and CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet

Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results .

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2025 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the third consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany to learn more.

CLX-F

SOURCE The Clorox Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED