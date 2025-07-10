The Wendy's Company To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 8

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) will release its second quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, August 8. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast accessible from the Company's Investor Relations website at . The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 141219. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at . For details on franchising, visit /franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X , Instagram and Facebook .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

