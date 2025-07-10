Gibson Energy Confirms 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date And Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details
Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2025 second quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:
Registration is currently open and recommended at least five minutes prior to the conference call.
This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:
The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ...
Media
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...
