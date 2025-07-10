Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date June 30, 2025
Short interest in 1,636 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,790,159,938 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 30, 2025, compared with 2,687,331,325 shares in 1,642 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.
In summary, short interest in all 4,893 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,928,918,789 shares at the June 30, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,849 issues and 16,376,522,932 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.72 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.72 days for the prior reporting period.
The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.
