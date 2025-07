Exponent To Announce Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Results And Host Quarterly Conference Call On July 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report Second Quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results for the period ended July 4, 2025 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 31, 2025. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company's business and financial results.

Event: Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Live Call: (844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 7, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 4464397#.

