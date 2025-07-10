James River Announces Executive Appointments Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, August 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced two leadership appointments to its executive team.



Valdean Langenburg has been appointed Group Chief Information Officer (“CIO”) succeeding Thomas Peach, who retired on July 4 after a more than four decade career in information technology, including six years as James River's CIO. Justin Zaharris has been promoted to Group Chief Claims Officer, expanding upon his current responsibilities as Vice President, overseeing claims for the Company's Excess & Surplus Lines segment where he has served since 2021.

“Both Val and Justin are proven leaders whose expertise complements the already strong bench at James River,” said Frank D'Orazio, Chief Executive Officer.“Their commensurate experience built both at notable industry peers and developed in-house respectively, position us to continue to advance our strategic initiatives across technology, data, and claims. I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Tom Peach for his exemplary service and wish him every success in retirement.

Executive Backgrounds:

Mr. Langenburg joins the Company from WR Berkley, where he led information technology strategy for the firm's Excess and Surplus Lines segment. He will be based in Richmond, Virginia and report directly to Frank D'Orazio.

Mr. Langenburg commented,“I am thrilled to join James River and look forward to working closely with my new colleagues to help drive the Group's technology, data and innovation initiatives for the future.”

Mr. Zaharris brings more than 20 years of legal, technical and operational claims expertise in the property and casualty industry. He will continue to work from the Company's Richmond office and report to Mr. D'Orazio.

Mr. Zaharris commented,“I'm honored to take on this broader leadership role and build on the Company's defining excellence and reputation for claims handling while delivering outstanding service to policyholders.”

Earnings Date Announcement:

James River will release second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday August 4, 2025 and will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 2949592, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.

