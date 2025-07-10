Tigé Boats Welcomes Industry Legend Jeff Langley To The Team

ABILENE, Texas, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats , Inc. is excited to announce that Jeff Langley has joined the Tigé team as a new Brand Experience Manager and Pro Athlete. His role will include showcasing the Tigé/ATX product line in key boating markets, delivering premium on-water experiences with the Ultré ZX , and leveraging his extensive industry connections to increase brand awareness and visibility.

Langley's connection to watersports runs generations deep. His father was an accomplished three-event water skier who attended college on a waterski scholarship, where he met Jeff's mother. Born into a family passionate about water sports, Jeff grew up in Georgia, spending most of his time at his family's ski school.

Throughout his professional wakeboarding career, Langley has established himself as an innovative force within the sport. His accomplishments include having pro model wakeboards for a decade, landing the first mute double roll to revert, and competing for years on the Pro Wakeboard Tour, consistently ranking in the top ten.

"Jeff brings with him years of professional experience on the water and extensive industry knowledge that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future," says Charlie Pigeon, Owner and Founder of Tigé Boats. "His decision to join Tigé speaks volumes about the direction of our brand, performance, and quality of our boats."

"Tigé felt like a natural fit rooted in shared values and genuine connections. The first person I met with at Tigé was Charlie himself," said Langley. "There's something special about working for a family-owned and operated business, especially given my generational ties to the industry."

After Langley visited the Tigé factory, he realized that the values Tigé holds run through the whole company from top to bottom. "I met people who had been there for 20 and 30 years, some even since Tigé started," Langley recalls. "Tigé has all the family feels and goals that anyone in this industry would want to grow and be successful with. I'm looking forward to representing a brand that shares those like-minded goals."

Langley's journey to Tigé began when he first noticed the Ultré at a boat show in Chicago. "I definitely made a mental note without knowing too much," he recalls. "As things later progressed and I had the chance to experience the Ultré on the water, within minutes, I realized it was something I could believe in and get behind. Since then, I've had the chance to ride multiple boats from Tigé's lineup , and every single one continues to blow my mind."

For more information about Tigé Boats and its lineup of premium inboard boats, visit .

Tige Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance inboard boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tige has cultivated its iconic brand image through their industry-leading innovation, luxurious diamond-stitched interiors, and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2025 product line, Tige's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling and waterskiing. Experience the 2025 Tige and ATX lineups now at TIGE / ATXBOATS

Contact Information

Tigé Boats Media Relations

[email protected]

(325) 676-7777

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED