Brookdale and Monmouth Medical Center Launch Partnership to Expand Nursing Education and Workforce Pathways

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agreement builds upon a collaborative initiative launched earlier this year with the Monmouth County Vocational School District and Kean University. Through this program, up to 20 high school juniors will begin nursing studies, graduate with Clinical Technician (CT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials, and complete the prerequisites required for admission to Brookdale's Nursing program. Students may then pursue a Registered Nurse (RN) degree through Brookdale and, if desired, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through Kean University or another accredited institution.

Lincroft, NJ, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookdale Community College and Monmouth Medical Center (MMC) have entered into an agreement to expand educational and career opportunities for aspiring nurses in Monmouth County. The formal partnership enhances Brookdale's Nursing Pathway Program and introduces dedicated scholarships and employment opportunities for students pursuing careers in healthcare.

The agreement, approved by Brookdale's Board of Trustees, builds upon a collaborative initiative launched earlier this year with the Monmouth County Vocational School District and Kean University. Through this program, up to 20 high school juniors will begin nursing studies, graduate with Clinical Technician (CT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials, and complete the prerequisites required for admission to Brookdale's Nursing program. Students may then pursue a Registered Nurse (RN) degree through Brookdale and, if desired, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through Kean University or another accredited institution.

As part of the new agreement, MMC will contribute up to $120,000 annually to the Brookdale Community College Foundation to fund scholarships starting in Fall 2025.

“On behalf of Monmouth Medical Center, I want to thank Dr. Stout and Brookdale for giving us the opportunity to participate in this program,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.“We immediately recognized the value of creating a pathway that supports students who may not have the traditional academic journey but have every bit of the drive to serve their communities. As someone who began my career at a community college, I know how powerful that opportunity can be.”

To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time in the Nursing Pathway Program and commit to working per diem at MMC while enrolled and full-time for at least two years after graduation.

“This is a shining example of what happens when education, healthcare, and public leadership come together to serve a shared mission,” said David M. Stout, Ph.D. President of Brookdale Community College.“I'm especially grateful to Monmouth Medical Center and Eric Carney for believing in our students and helping build a program that reflects our community's needs and values.”

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone applauded the collaboration as a model for effective public-private partnership.

“This is what strategic planning and long-term vision look like,” said Arnone.“When our county schools and colleges are ranked among the best, and we pair them with private partners like Monmouth Medical Center, everybody wins-especially our students. This isn't a one-time initiative. We saw during COVID how this type of collaboration can meet urgent needs, and today it's about building a healthcare workforce for tomorrow.”

Charles Ford, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District, emphasized the vision and teamwork behind the initiative:

“This program came together because we were given the freedom to think outside the box and focus on what is best for our students,” said Dr. Ford.“With the support of our boards and the commitment of Monmouth Medical Center, we've created something that will open real doors for young people in a field that needs them. This is exactly why we do what we do.”

The first group of Nursing Pathway scholars is set to begin in Fall 2025, paving the way for a new generation of healthcare professionals trained and employed right here in Monmouth County.

For more information about Brookdale's Health Sciences Nursing program, visit this webpage .

Attachments



Brookdale and Monmouth Medical Center Launch Partnership to Expand Nursing Education and Workforce Pathways Brookdale and Monmouth Medical Center Launch Partnership to Expand Nursing Education and Workforce Pathways

CONTACT: Laura Oncea Brookdale Community College 732-224-2967 ...