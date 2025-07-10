MKS Named By Time As One Of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies
“It is a great honor for MKS to be recognized as one of our nation's best mid-sized companies,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS.“To provide our customers with the most advanced technology, products and services, we rely on the best talent in the industry and a supportive environment to drive innovation. We are especially proud that employee satisfaction played a pivotal role in our selection for this award, as it not only reflects our values but also fuels our overall business success. This recognition is the result of tremendous effort by our team.”
The list of Best Mid-Sized Companies was determined based on three categories: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency, using more than 15 different criteria.
About MKS
MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at
Contacts:
Bill Casey
Vice President, Marketing
Telephone: +1 (630) 995-6384
Email: ...
Kelly Kerry, Partner
Kekst CNC
Email: ...
