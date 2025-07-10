US Mortgage City Island Grand Opening
BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- US Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest branch location on City Island. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, and invites the local real estate community, business partners, and residents to join in the celebration.
Guests can expect a ribbon-cutting ceremony, light refreshments, and a chance to meet the local mortgage experts who are dedicated to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership.
“This new branch represents our continued commitment to community and connection,” said Jessica Coen, Branch Manager of the City Island office.“We're not just opening a location-we're building relationships and planting roots in a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood.”
The Grand Opening also marks the branch's official membership in the City Island Chamber of Commerce, further emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth. Local real estate agents, business owners, and community members are encouraged to attend.
Event Details:
📍 258 City Island Avenue, Bronx, NY 10464
📅 Wednesday, July 30, 2025
⏰ 2 - 6pm
RSVP HERE
Jessica Coen
US Mortgage Corporation
+1 347-712-6576
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment