Anchor Group & Fileforms Announce Free Webinar On Compliance And New Tax Strategies For Business Owners & Cpas

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the One Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), The Anchor Group (TAG) and FileForms will co-host a free webinar on Wednesday, July 16, at 3 p.m. EDT, designed to equip business owners, certified public accountants (CPAs) and advisors with the innovative tools and strategies they need to simplify compliance, reduce tax burdens further and unlock operational efficiency for their organizations.WEBINAR TITLE:Modern Annual Reporting Compliance & Unlocking Tax Benefits: What Business Owners and CPAs Need to KnowWednesday, July 16, at 3 p.m. EDTREGISTER HERE:This collaborative session will feature insights from Frank Tumminello (CEO, FileForms), Dean Francis (CEO, OneBridge Advisors) and Ryan Leggett (CEO, The Anchor Group) and will explore how modern compliance tools and newly revised tax incentive programs can empower small businesses and their advisors to drive lasting impact.“We're excited to share how professionals, business owners and side hustlers can unlock value in their operations, revenue streams and networks through our compliance-focused eco-system,” said Frank Tumminello, CEO of FileForms.“FileForms continues to educate and provide technology solutions within the largest, most engaged networks of professionals seeking to serve their clients with a value-add solution that will save time and present new opportunities for growth.”The webinar is the first outcome of the partnership between FileForms and The Anchor Group, which was formed to integrate FileForms' innovative compliance technology into Anchor's broader venture ecosystem, including platforms like pioneering reseller network MyGig, credit-building powerhouse eCredable and tax credit leader Anchor Accounting Services while giving FileForms the ability to offer The Anchor Group's products and services to its thousands of customers.“We're proud to partner with FileForms to deliver not just software, but the opportunity for tremendous growth powered by our unique business enablement platform,” said Ryan Leggett, CEO of The Anchor Group.“We're bringing real, usable strategies to the table. Whether you're a CPA, a solopreneur or managing a multistate business, this session is about unlocking hidden value you can act on right now.”ATTENDEES WILL LEARN:- How to automate and streamline annual report filings, entity formation and multistate compliance- What the FICA Tip Tax Credit is and how to leverage it for significant savings- How Anchor Group brands like MyGig and Anchor Accounting Services are helping entrepreneurs manage back-office complexity and build business creditThis webinar is ideal for: Microbusiness and small business owners with growing compliance needs; CPAs and financial advisors supporting multistate clients; affiliate marketers and partners looking to expand their advisory offerings; and anyone looking to transform compliance and tax strategy into long-term value.Interested participants can sign up for the webinar using the link below:ABOUT FILEFORMSFileForms is a modern compliance platform built for professionals, side hustlers and businesses of all sizes across the United States. Whether you're forming a limited liability company (LLC), filing annual reports or maintaining a local registered agent address, FileForms makes it easy to stay in good standing and avoid costly penalties. With state filing deadlines that vary and government portals that are often difficult to navigate, FileForms simplifies the process with an intuitive platform and expert support team, ensuring you never miss a deadline. If you're looking to form an LLC or file an annual report, FileForms can help: href="" rel="external nofollow" fileformABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUPThe Anchor Group (TAG) is a venture ecosystem consisting of AI, fintech, regtech and proptech solutions. We build, fund and scale category-defining companies that help businesses with everything from tax credits, compliance and credit access to payments, payroll and financing. We offer shared systems, operational leverage and category leadership across underserved sectors of the economy, empowering gig workers, solopreneurs, microbusinesses and institutional partners to grow smarter, faster and stronger. We invest in opportunities that scale impact capital.MEDIA CONTACT:

