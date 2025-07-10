U.S. Large Screen Display Market To Expected $8.45 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 11.0%

U.S. Large Screen Display Market_

U.S. large screen display market size was valued at $2.91 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $8.45 billion by 2030, grow a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021-2030.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (80 Inch to 99 Inch, 100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch), Application (B to B and B to C), Product (Single screen, Video wall and Projector), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), and End User (Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadiums, Media and Entertainment, Government, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Copy of Report:Large screen displays are a class of large display screen formats, which improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages. Large screen displays are mostly suited for retail store, lobby, control room, or other professional application.Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the U.S. large screen display industry . However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays, is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, emerging display technologies such as MicroLED & quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen displays, are expected to offer huge U.S. large screen display market opportunities in the coming years.The U.S. large screen display market is segmented on the basis of screen size, application, product, location, end user, and region. By screen size, the market is classified into 80 Inch to 99 Inch, 100 inch to 149-inch, 150 inch to 199-inch, 200 inch to 300 inch, and above 300-inch segments. In 2020, the 80 Inch to 99 Inch segment secured highest revenue share and is expected to follow same trend during forecast period. Based on application, the market is divided into B to B and B to C applications, among which B to B segment is expected to dominate the U.S. large screen display market share.Based on application, the B to B segment contributed to around four-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Rise in internet penetration and digitalization has led to the development of advanced display system. The corporates are using large screen displays for various purposes such as command & control, conferencing & collaboration, digital signage, training & induction, and others in various day to day activities, thus propelling the segment growth.Based on location, the indoor segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. This is due to the fact that indoor displays help drive highly targeted marketing campaign to audience within premises, engage people, and enhance advertising and broadcasting information within industries. The outdoor segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the corporate segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fifth of the U.S. large screen market. Increase in adoption of large screen displays in conference rooms, cafeterias, and work floors help engage their employees, and visitors. This is because interactive wayfinding can give every patients and visitors enhanced sense of well-being, safety, and security. These displays are also installed in office entrances for security, thus driving the segment growth. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.The key players profiled in the report include NEC, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation of North America, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc. This market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the U.S. large screen display industry. The U.S. large screen display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.. The report includes the market of key vendors and U.S. large screen display market trends. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:➢ Electric Power Steering (EPS) Sensor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Home Automation and Controls Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031➢ Smart Water Metering Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ GPS Tracking Device Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028➢ Robotic Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Digital Thermometer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Optical Detector Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

