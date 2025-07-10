Leading The Industry: 763 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized On 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals List

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 763 of its financial advisors are featured on the Forbes America's 2025 Top Financial Security Professionals and Best-in-State lists – a new high-water mark for the company and a nearly 18% increase over its 2024 showing.

"Financial anxiety is an epidemic in America – and our trusted advisors are more relevant than ever, helping people to achieve greater financial security," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief field officer. "Their relationship-first mindset with clients and unique ability to create comprehensive financial plans set them apart in the industry. Our advisors' approach to planning, combining permanent life insurance with investments and annuities, is designed to deliver superior value to their clients over the long term."

The Forbes lists recognize top-performing financial advisors – at both the national level and by state – who provide holistic financial planning for their clients. Honorees are selected using a broad set of criteria that includes production and premiums, death benefits, assets under management, client-related trends, such as persistency rates, and more.

Northwestern Mutual's award-winning training and leadership development program provides ongoing education to its 8,500+ financial advisors nationwide, helping them secure new licenses, enhance their capabilities, and build their practices.

To achieve its mission to help more Americans build financial security, Northwestern Mutual aims to grow its field force of financial advisors in 2025, with an ambitious goal of recruiting 5,000 advisors by year-end.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assetsi being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

iIncludes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

*Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals and Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals lists (July 2025). Based upon data as of 12/31/2024. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

