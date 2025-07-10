Media Advisory: U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville And Congressman Joe Wilson To Join Ceos At The National Press Club Fighting To Save 250,000 U.S. Manufacturing Jobs
Please join U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Joe Wilson and CEOs for a discussion on President Trump's trade deals and what is needed to help save 250,000 American manufacturing jobs.
WHAT: Press Conference with U.S. Senator Tuberville and Congressman Wilson on the Section 232 National Security Investigation on Timber, Lumber and Cabinetry
WHEN: 9.00am ET on Wednesday 16 th July 2025 – 8.45am ET for media set up
WHO: U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),
U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC),
Mr. Stephen Wellborn, Owner at Wellborn Cabinet,
Mr. Luke A. Meisner, Counsel for American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance,
Mr. Edwin Underwood, President at Marsh Furniture Company
WHERE: The National Press Club,
Lisagor Room,
529 14th Street NW,
Washington DC 20045
Media Contacts:
Sydney Wilson
E: ...
T: 803-457-1606
Mark Duffy
E: ...
T: 617-755-5322
Legal Disclaimer:
