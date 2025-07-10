The Vinfast VF 9 Becomes Uncompromising Comfort For The Modern Family

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For decades, these vehicles have accompanied families across state lines, through national parks, and on daily school runs. As driving needs evolved, expectations did too. Increasingly, drivers are seeking electric alternatives without giving up the space, comfort, and reliability they've come to expect from traditional gas-powered models.

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker with global ambitions, has taken note.

At a time when large electric SUVs remain scarce and customer trust in EV technology is still building, the company introduced the VF 9, a full-size electric SUV aimed squarely at the heart of American family life. With an expansive cabin, advanced safety features, and a 10-year vehicle and battery warranty, the VF 9 attempts to address one of the most underdeveloped segments of the electric vehicle market.

Market research helps explain the strategy. In a recent CarGurus survey, 62 percent of parents said their current vehicle didn't offer enough space. Among sedan owners, more than one in five said their car no longer met the needs of family life, compared to just 7 percent of SUV owners. Additional data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that 93 percent of respondents named reliability as a key consideration when choosing a vehicle, and 86 percent pointed to safety.

Together, the numbers form a clear narrative: drivers are seeking room, peace of mind, and long-term value in their next car, particularly those navigating life with children in tow.

A new vision of family comfort and capability

Designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, the VF 9 makes a strong first impression. At over 201 inches in length, with a wheelbase exceeding 123 inches, the SUV offers proportions that easily accommodate three rows of seating.

Upon entering the cabin, occupants are greeted by an immediate sense of spaciousness and contemporary design, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. As a premium electric SUV, the VF 9 features three rows of seating, comfortably accommodating seven passengers with generous legroom.

The interior is further elevated by premium vegan leather, offering both comfort and eco-consciousness, while dynamic interior lighting allows for personalized ambiance to match any mood.

Notably, a panoramic glass sunroof opens up the cabin, fostering a sense of expansive connection with the outside world on every journey.

Performance-wise, the VF 9 is equipped with a standard AWD electric drivetrain powered by two motors, generating a maximum output of 402 horsepower. This robust power enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 6.6 seconds.

With an available battery capacity of 123 kWh, the VF 9 offers extensive range, with EPA-estimated ranges of 330 miles (approximately 531 km) for the VF 9 Eco and 291 miles (approximately 468 km) for the VF 9 Plus.

Technology that learns, and safety that anticipates

Integrated seamlessly, the VF 9's intelligent technology keeps the vehicle at the forefront of innovation. Over-the-air (OTA) updates enable the car to be "future-modernized" through regular automatic or manual updates to its operating system, applications, and core systems.

Furthermore, the convenient VinFast App provides customers with remote access to vehicle data and controls, navigation features, service scheduling, and roadside assistance.

Safety remains a paramount concern for the VF 9, engineered to protect its occupants with a comprehensive suite of smart features. The ADAS, including highway driving assist, cruise assist, collision mitigation, blind-spot detection utilizing radar sensors, and automatic emergency braking, all work in concert to enhance safety for the driver, passengers, and other road users.

An advanced digital security system can alert emergency services in the event of an accident, while a heads-up display helps drivers keep their eyes on the road. An emergency SOS button provides direct contact with rescue teams, and with 11 airbags, including dual-stage front airbags, knee airbags, side impact airbags, curtain airbags, and seat-mounted airbags, comprehensive protection is assured.

Beyond its compelling features, the VinFast VF 9 is supported by exceptional after-sales services, highlighted by a 10-year or 125,000-mile vehicle warranty and a 10-year or unlimited-mile battery warranty (applicable for standard/non-commercial use). This commitment provides a "safety net," particularly crucial with new technologies and potential battery replacement costs. For the month of July, 2025 the VF 9 is currently available to qualified lessees at $449/ month with zero down for 24 months*.

The VF 9 doesn't try to reinvent the idea of a family SUV. Instead, it refines it for an electric future - retaining the scale and practicality that American families demand, while introducing thoughtful tech and sustainability-minded design.

Whether the VF 9 will shift perceptions around what an electric family car can be remains to be seen. But with its full-size model, VinFast has placed a meaningful stake in the ground, signaling not just its presence in the U.S. market, but its understanding of what families truly need on the road ahead.

