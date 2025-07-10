From Tech-Driven Health To Herbal Healing: What's New In Wellness This Season

Spier Hotel Spa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With more travelers planning trips around overall wellbeing and natural healing new spa openings are focusing less on pampering and more on restoring the body through nature, movement, and targeted treatments that support long-term health. The following properties across South Africa, Austria, and Italy are introducing dedicated spaces and programs built around diagnostics, herbal therapies, and structured approaches to physical and mental renewal.Wellness Rooted in Nature at the New Spa at Spier Hotel:Recently opened in March, Spier Hotel in the Cape Winelands of South Africa takes an approach to wellness shaped by the landscape and its natural rhythms, with a focus on simplicity, healing, and regeneration. Every treatment is tailored to reduce inflammation, support cell renewal, and restore balance using toxin-free products made from plants native to the Cape Floral Kingdom. Each space has been designed to foster a restful atmosphere, from the wild-landscaped gardens filled with 39,000 reintroduced fynbos plants and the spa's private pool to the light-filled interiors. The Spa reflects a broader vision that runs through everything at Spier, from the farm's regenerative food program to its sustainability efforts and partnerships with the local community.Set beside a tranquil apothecary courtyard and surrounded by fynbos gardens filled with indigenous plants, the Spa is guided by a resident phytotherapist, who uses herbs grown on the farm to create teas, tinctures, and oils rooted in traditional plant medicine. The Cape Herbal Bath House offers a layered experience that begins with exfoliation using fresh botanicals, followed by a warm soak, scalp massage, and shea butter treatment, then finished with a seasonal farm lunch and a glass of organic wine. The Spa also includes ten treatment rooms, an infrared sauna, steam rooms, cold therapy, a mani-pedi station, and a mindful movement studio that looks out over the gardens.Forsthofgut Nature Hotel Debuts New waldSPA Health Wing:Forsthofgut Nature Hotel in Leogang, Austria has introduced waldSPA Health, the property's new health-centered space within its 61,000-square-foot waldSPA. Designed by A2 Architektur as a space for longevity-focused wellness, this expansion brings together advanced diagnostics, therapeutic movement, tailored nutrition, and mental clarity practices. Developed in collaboration with physicians, physiotherapists, and wellness experts, it marks a new chapter for the hotel's wellness offering, with a deeper focus on long-term vitality and preventative care. The waldSPA Health philosophy is built on four pillars-Roots, Strength, Breath, and Mind-and includes offerings such as uVida metabolic analysis, antioxidant-rich detox programs, Technogym strength diagnostics, cryotherapy, and cognitive testing. The newly constructed area includes two high-tech treatment rooms, an infusion therapy lounge, and a cryotherapy chamber reaching -166°F, all overseen by a Health Concierge and a board of experts who guide each guest's personalized plan. Integrated into the wider guest experience, waldSPA Health allows guests to pursue individualized wellness goals, whether through a full health program or a single session, as part of Forsthofgut's nature-first approach to meaningful relaxation.The Saxon Spa Opens New Location Introducing SA's First VibraCoustic Treatments - Opened July 2025:As demand for tech-integrated wellness experiences grow, South Africa's five-star, Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa has expanded its footprint with the opening of Saxon Spa at Steyn City this July- becoming one of the first boutique luxury hotels in the country to open a second spa location beyond its flagship property. The Saxon Spa at Steyn City reflects the brand's commitment to leadership in health and wellness by incorporating 2025's top trends, including personalized, technology-driven treatments. Designed and managed by wellness expert Tanya Lopes, the spa blends global inspiration with cutting-edge innovation, setting a new benchmark for luxury spas in South Africa.A standout feature at the new spa are the VibraCoustic Beds - which are the first of its kind in the country. The beds are part of the Quantum Harmonic Vibracoustic Journey which is a deeply healing, multi-sensory experience combining low-frequency sound waves and gentle vibrations to calm the nervous system, reduce stress and anxiety, ease muscle tension, improve sleep quality, and enhance mental clarity. Guests recline in ergonomically designed lounge chairs as therapeutic frequencies flow through the body, promoting restoration and balance. To achieve lasting benefits, the spa team recommends a series of six sessions, positioning the treatment as a true wellness journey rather than a single indulgence.Wellness Journey Through the Five Elements at Cape of Senses :Situated 600 feet above Lake Garda in Italy, Cape of Senses is an adult-only spa hideaway that offers year-round relaxation and regeneration amid the surrounding lake and mountains. With a focus on holistic well-being, the property just announced its latest yoga retreat, a transformative Rest & Reset four-day experience taking place this November 7-10. Renowned Australian teacher and coachTania Barton will lead the retreat, fostering a space for guests to find balance in a world of chaos. The new retreat will welcome seasoned yogis and beginners alike as they reawaken their energy and clear mental fog. The program is guided by the five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and space, with each element serving as a foundational principle guiding the daily practices. Throughout the retreat guests will enjoy daily yoga sessions, meditation, breath work, sound healing sessions, and massages.For images of these properties, please click here.

