South American Gambling Sector Sees Rapid Growth From Overseas Investors
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to regulatory and industry data, South America's gambling sector is undergoing a rapid transformation. The region's regulated online gambling market will grow from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $12.3 billion by 2028.
Foreign direct investment and new regulations drive this change. International companies see opportunity as governments open markets and update laws.
Investors from Europe and North America now control significant stakes in local operators. They bring technology, compliance expertise, and marketing power. These moves reshape the business landscape and create new competition for local firms.
Brazil, the region's largest market, illustrates these changes. The government launched its regulated online gambling sector in January 2025. By June, it raised the gross gaming revenue tax from 12% to 18%.
The government says this step will help address a $4 billion budget deficit. Operators had already paid a $6 million entry fee for licenses. Industry groups argue that such sudden tax hikes create uncertainty and may discourage future investment.
They warn that frequent regulatory changes could push more business to unregulated operators. Foreign companies have not hesitated to invest.
In May 2025, Flutter Entertainment, a global gaming leader, paid $350 million for a 56% stake in Brazil's Betnacional owner NSX Group. This deal merged a local brand with international expertise.
Latin America's Gambling Sector Grows Amid Diverse Regulations
Other global players, such as Sweden's Betsson and Spain's Cirsa, have expanded through sponsorships and acquisitions. Cirsa announced plans to raise over $500 million for further expansion in Latin America, targeting Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.
Colombia offers another example. The country regulated online gambling in 2016. It now licenses over 20 operators, many backed by foreign capital. Colombia's regulator, Coljuegos, has strengthened responsible gambling standards and enforcement.
The sector contributed over $1 billion to public health budgets in 2024. Authorities have also cracked down on illegal gambling, closing unlicensed establishments and seizing assets.
Argentina has taken a different approach. The Chamber of Deputies approved a federal bill banning online gambling advertising and sponsorships. The law aims to protect children and vulnerable groups.
It restricts operators from sponsoring sports teams or using public figures in promotions. The ban could reshape funding for sports clubs that rely on gambling sponsorships.
Despite regulatory hurdles, the gambling sector continues to create jobs and generate tax revenue. Governments expect new taxes to bring hundreds of millions of dollars into public programs.
However, illegal gambling remains a challenge. In Brazil, estimates suggest that unlicensed operators still account for a large share of the market. Industry groups argue that effective enforcement and regulatory stability are key to shifting business into the legal sector.
Foreign investment has brought new technology, compliance standards, and capital to South America's gambling industry. The region's governments face the task of balancing tax revenue, consumer protection, and market growth.
The outcome will determine whether South America can rival established gambling markets in Europe and North America.
