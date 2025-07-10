403
Colombia Races To Counter Deadly Drone Attacks As Armed Groups Change Tactics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia faces a new security threat as armed groups use drones to launch attacks across the country. Official figures from Colombia's Ministry of Defense show that in 2024, there were 100 drone attacks, and by May 2025, another 73 had already occurred.
Most of these attacks happened in Cauca and Norte de Santander, areas where groups like FARC dissidents and the ELN operate. These drones, often bought off the shelf and modified, have dropped explosives on police stations, military bases, and public spaces.
At least 11 people, including a child, died in the first five months of 2025. Thousands of people have fled their homes to escape the violence. The Colombian military has responded by investing in new technology and training.
The government signed a $300 million agreement with Spain to buy six Atlante II drone systems, which will include 16 drones and six command centers by 2030.
Colombian engineers are building some of the drone parts themselves, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. The Atlante II drones can fly for over 20 hours and cover long distances, helping with surveillance and intelligence.
To stop hostile drones, Colombia bought Orion 10-MP anti-drone systems from Singapore and Crow jamming devices from Spain. These systems can spot and block unauthorized drones.
During a major international conference in Cali in 2024, the Crow system blocked 90 illegal drone flights. The military also received V-Bat 128 drones from the United States, which help monitor Colombia's coasts and borders.
The army is training a new unit, the Batallón de Aeronaves No Tripuladas (BANOT), to specialize in drone operations and defenses. This unit will be ready by 2026 and will operate nationwide.
The military is also using artificial intelligence and big data to improve its response to threats. Colombia's investment in drone technology is a direct answer to the changing tactics of armed groups.
These groups now use cheap, modified drones to cause serious damage, making traditional defenses less effective. By adapting quickly and building its own expertise, Colombia hopes to protect its people and infrastructure, and keep its economy stable.
The country's efforts show how technology is reshaping security, and why staying ahead matters for everyone's safety and prosperity.
