Gujarat Bridge Collapse: 4 Engineers From Roads And Buildings Department Suspended Death Toll Rises To 17
Providing more details, the Department of Information stated that the government has suspended four officers with immediate effect, based on the preliminary investigation. The officer who were suspended include NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer) and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer).
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level inquiry and asked the team to experts to prepare a report on the repairs, inspections, and quality checks carried out on the bridge.
Also, he has directed the officials to carry out thorough inspections on other bridges in the state to ensure public safety.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks probe:
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has earlier stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident should be thoroughly investigated. ."It is extremely unfortunate... Such incidents should be thoroughly investigated," the Congress MP told ANI.
Also, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance. He alleged the recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence.
Though the rescue operations remain underway as three people are still missing, 17 people have died in the incident. Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of the four-decade-old bridge , connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed near Gambhira village close to Padra town on Wednesday morning at 7 am.
"Three persons are still missing and a search-and-rescue operation is underway by at least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies to locate survivors of bodies. So far, bodies of 17 victims have been recovered. Five injured persons are stable and will be discharged from hospital soon," Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters.
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment